Azerbaijan unearths ammunition in Shahbuz district of Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The hotline “112” of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan received information on the detection of ammunition by employees of Shahbuz District Police Department in the territory of Badamli settlement of Shahbuz district, the statement of the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

According to the information, pyrotechnics of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were immediately deployed to the site.

During inspection of the place of incident 1 F1 hand grenade and its explosive part, 11 cartridges for TOZ-8 rifle, 10 AK-74 rifle combs, two flares, 1 electric detonator, 1 optical sight belonging to DPM armored fighting vehicle, 744 pieces of machine gun shells of 7.62 mm caliber and 313 pieces of such shells of 5.45 mm caliber were found.

The ammunition was cleared from the area for disposal by pyrotechnics.

Meanwhile, no other dangerous or suspicious items were found during a further search of the scene and the surrounding area.