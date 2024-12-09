Azerbaijan set to increase minimum pensions, salaries in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The minimum pension and salaries in Azerbaijan will be increased in 2025, Chairman of the Committee on Labor and Social Policy Musa Guliyev said at the committee's meeting during the discussion of the bills “On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2025” and “On the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2025” in the third reading today, Trend reports.

He stated that from the start of next year, the insurance component of pensions in Azerbaijan will increase by around nine percent.

Will be updated