Azerbaijani gymnast reaches semi-finals of World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Member of the Azerbaijani trampoline gymnastics team, Seljan Makhsudova, has reached the semifinals of the World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

The athlete scored 55.000 points on the first day of the competition at the National Gymnastics Arena.

With this score, she placed 5th out of 21 gymnasts. The top eight athletes with the highest scores in this discipline advanced to the semifinals. Another representative of the Azerbaijani team, Shafiga Humbatova (46.890), took 18th place.

Today, the qualification round for tumbling will also take place for both men and women.

The competition will conclude on February 23.

