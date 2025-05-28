Azerbaijan moves forward with restoration plans for Aghoghlan Church (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:02

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 28.​ The state institutions are preparing proposals for the restoration of the Aghoghlan church, Huseyn Guliyev, official of the special representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Efforts are being made to restore the Aghoghlan church. The state institutions have appointed their representatives to ensure regular monitoring of not only these monuments, but also other monuments in Lachin. Through those representatives, the current status of all monuments is regularly updated based on information," he noted.

Aghoghlan Temple is Albanian monastery built in the 5th-6th centuries. It's set in two acres of land at the 30th kilometer of Lachin-Minkand highway, on the right bank of the river Hakari, near Kosalar village of Lachin district. As the monument was exposed to avalanches and destructions at different times, it was rebuilt in the style of church and adapted to monastery. The monument was under occupation since May 18, 1992. Armenia made illegal changes in architectural style and the interior of Aghoghlan monastery, completely wiped out the inscriptions on the walls of the monument, as well as a large number of ornaments and symbols reflecting the Albanian period or greatly changed them.

