Azerbaijan's Lachin hosts Economic Cooperation Organization women's forum (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, July 2. The Women's Forum of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has ended in Lachin, Trend's correspondent sent to the city reports.

The forum started with opening speeches from Chairperson of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova and ECO Deputy Secretary General Silapberdi Nurberdiyev.

Then, panel sessions were held on the topics "The Role of Women in Human Development for Climate Resilience", "The Role of Women in Urban Development", and "The Role of Women in Sustainable Development".

In her closing speech, Muradova emphasized that the forum demonstrated that women's knowledge and skills should be at the very center of the sustainable development goals.

"We listened to the views of opinion leaders from different countries. We came together and talked about the region in the green future of women. We were once again convinced that women's knowledge and skills should be at the very center of the sustainable development goals.

As Azerbaijan, we are consistently committed to the principles. We will do our best for women's participation. I would like to thank those who supported the event, as well as representatives of the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization," she said.

ECO Secretary General Asad Majeed Khan spoke about the history and activities of the organization.

He expressed his gratitude to the forum participants and expressed his hope that the forum will achieve its goals.

