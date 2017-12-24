Tesla, Porsche and Genesis top Consumer Reports owner satisfaction survey

24 December 2017 07:22 (UTC+04:00)

Tesla swept Consumer Reports' latest Ownership Satisfaction Survey results, notching the top spot among brands evaluated. Its Model S also netted the No. 1 spot among the top 10 most-satisfying cars. Porsche and Genesis, Hyundai's new luxury spinoff, rounded out the top three brands.

The bottom of the rankings was anchored by Acura, while Mercedes-Benz notched the least-satisfying car in the survey with the GLA, proving that the results weren't equally kind to all luxury brands. Jake Fisher, director of automotive testing for Consumer Reports, told USA Today those brands suffered by introducing cheaper vehicles.

The scores, on a 100-point scale, reflect whether owners say the vehicles from model years 2015 through 2018 met their expectations and whether they would buy the same car again. They measure ratings in six categories: driving experience, comfort, value, styling, audio and climate systems (what, no cupholders?). Effectively, it gauges how much people liked the car they bought. Reliability is not considered.

The Honda Ridgeline outscored competitors in the compact pickup segment by a wide margin, while the Ford F-350 was among the top 10-ranked vehicles in the survey, the first time in at least five years that a pickup made it into the top 10, Consumer Reports said. In the brand survey, Chrysler rose four places to No. 4 on strong customer satisfaction with the Pacifica minivan, while Hyundai tumbled 11 spots to No. 24 and Lexus fell eight places to 18th.

Rounding out the top 10 most satisfying cars were the Porsche 911, Chevrolet Corvette, Lincoln Continental, Mazda MX-5 Miata, Toyota Prius, Tesla Model X SUV, Honda Odyssey minivan and Dodge Challenger. Not surprisingly, most of those cars, and indeed most of the high-ranking brands, are those with strong brand loyalty, fan-like followings and/or those that strike a strong emotional chord with buyers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
S&P affirms Kazakhstan-based Halyk Bank’s ratings
Economy news 23 December 10:31
Payment of property tax on cars to start from 2018 in Georgia
Georgia 13 December 12:19
Kazakhstan launches first car ferry from Kuryk port
Economy news 8 December 22:00
Trump's approval rating hits new low
World 8 December 03:04
Testing center for cars to be created in Turkey
Economy news 7 December 14:27
Azerbaijani Economy Ministry to buy cars via tender
Economy news 27 October 15:53
Uzbekistan establishes new auto alliance
Central Asia 26 October 20:50
Iran and UAE: Two countries connected by floating cars
Business 25 October 17:48
Iran and UAE: Two countries connected by floating cars
Business 24 October 22:00
Specific car purchases in Turkey to be exempt from special consumer tax
Economy news 4 October 16:19
Countries show interest in cars made by Iran-Azerbaijan JV (Exclusive) (PHOTO)
Economy news 16 September 09:00
Countries show interest in cars made by Iran-Azerbaijan JV (Exclusive)
Economy news 14 September 10:57
Azerbaijan ups car import
Economy news 11 August 20:59
Turkmenistan buys vehicles made in Japan, S. Korea
Economy news 7 August 15:41
Ratings of International Bank of Azerbaijan may be revised
Economy news 24 May 19:51
Cars, car parts first among Iran's imports
Business 1 May 11:55
Over 13 million cars in use in Iran
Business 16 March 16:44
Over 13 million cars in use in Iran
Business 15 March 20:54