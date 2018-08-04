Azerbaijan improves "single window" system at Gosha Tepe checkpoint (PHOTO)

Bilasuvar, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

Trend:

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan is implementing a test project to improve the "single window" system at the Gosha Tepe customs checkpoint of the Bilasuvar customs department, Head of the Department for Technological Innovations of the Main Department for Activity Assessment and Development Programs of the State Customs Committee Azer Abbasov told reporters.

The project "one inspector - one vehicle" is already being implemented at the Gosha Tepe checkpoint, Abbasov said.

"At other checkpoints, where the 'single window' system is applied, several employees provide services to one citizen, but at the Gosha Tepe checkpoint one employee provides all services to one citizen."

"If the project is successful, the system will be applied in other customs posts in the near future," Abbasov added. "As a result of the project, one person will be able to go through all the processes associated with documentation within only five minutes, thanks to the 'single window' system."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news