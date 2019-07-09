Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee to put up 68 facilities for privatization

9 July 2019 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee will hold a regular auction on privatization of state-owned facilities on August 6, Trend reports with reference to the committee.

As many as 68 state property facilities will be put up for auction - 36 small state enterprises, 10 non-residential areas and 22 joint-stock companies.

The joint-stock companies are located in Agdash, Zardab, Ismayilli and other districts. Joint-stock companies, 30-45 percent of the shares of which will be put up for the auction, operate in the areas of transport, agriculture, construction and other spheres.

Among small state-owned enterprises, investors may be interested in objects of trade and services, hotels, sanatoriums and others. A state facility with the largest usable area of ​​27,000 square meters, which operated once as a branch of the plant, is located in the Kechili settlement of Shamkir district.

Four of the state facilities are located in Baku, and the rest in Sabirabad, Dashkesan and Sumgait cities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Life insurance decreasing in Azerbaijan - expert
Economy 11:51
Turkmenistan holding auction for sale of state property
Economy 11:28
Azerbaijan’s Baku Textile Factory eyes to launch new production line
Economy 11:27
UzAuto Motors talks about supply of cars to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy 11:10
Toyota Caucasus to expand awareness campaigns on hybrids in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy 10:55
Tax revenues in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector grow as shadow market decreases
Business 10:19
Latest
Life insurance decreasing in Azerbaijan - expert
Economy 11:51
German brand products to be manufactured in Kazakhstan
Economy 11:49
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 11:47
UK shops suffer slowest growth on record in 12 months to June
World 11:47
Uzbek Ministry of Finance reveals external debt parameters
Economy 11:45
3 oil output areas in US reach record production level
Oil&Gas 11:38
French development agency to participate in implementation of Transport Plan of Georgia
Finance 11:36
Turkmenistan holding auction for sale of state property
Economy 11:28
Azerbaijan’s Baku Textile Factory eyes to launch new production line
Economy 11:27