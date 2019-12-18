Round table on prospects for development of agro-ecotourism being held in Baku

18 December 2019 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

A round table on the prospects for the development of agro-ecotourism in Azerbaijan is being held in Baku with the organizational support of Azerbaijan's Agricultural Procurement and Supply OJSC, Trend reports.

The event is aimed at creating alternative sales channels for agricultural products of small and medium-sized farms, increasing the social welfare of the population of regions and expanding the coverage of the "From City to Village" project in the country.

In this regard, the main issues discussed are the attraction of tourism companies to the "From City to Village" tours and the organization of agro-ecotours, conducting relevant training for farmers in order to develop rural tourism and its transformation into one of the important areas of the country's economy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tourism Alliance to be created in Azerbaijan
Finance 11 December 20:14
Tourism infrastructure projects to boost tourist flow to Kazakhstan's Karaganda (Exclusive)
Tourism 11 December 08:55
Number of Chinese citizens visiting Azerbaijan grows 63%
Tourism 10 December 18:46
Uzbekistan airline companies to be exempted from customs duties when importing fuel
Transport 10 December 14:37
Azerbaijan, Russia ink tourism co-op program
Business 9 December 14:56
Introduction of tax benefits for tourism development expected in Azerbaijan
Tourism 5 December 14:02
Latest
Workshop on int'l best practices on preventing abuse of civil society organizations for money laundering (PHOTO)
Finance 13:31
Russia's Omskiy Kauchuk company imports Kazakh benzene for first time ever
Oil&Gas 13:31
Prices for goods on Uzbek Commodity Exchange down
Finance 13:29
Japanese Nagoya high-tech park may appear in Uzbekistan
ICT 13:20
Technologies for growing crops in drought conditions used in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar (Exclusive)
Business 13:18
President Ilham Aliyev: We attach great importance to development of Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations
Politics 13:17
President Ilham Aliyev: SOCAR to expand its activities in Ukraine, take specific steps
Politics 13:12
Volodymyr Zelensky: Azerbaijan, Ukraine support each other in issue of restoring territorial integrity, sovereignty of our countries
Politics 13:12
President Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Mazhilis of Kazakh Parliament (PHOTO)
Politics 13:12