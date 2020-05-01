Russian market interested in import of Azerbaijani products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Russia is interested in import of Azerbaijani products, Head of Azerbaijan's Trade Representative Office in Russia Ruslan Aliyev said, Trend reports with reference to the trade mission on May 1.

“Russia is the main market for Azerbaijan’s non-oil export. Recently, the volume of export of Azerbaijani goods to Russia has been growing significantly,” Aliyev noted.

“In 2019, goods worth about $731.8 million were exported from Azerbaijan to Russia, which is 10 percent more compared to 2018. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan’s export to Russia increased by 12 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. We see that the potential of Azerbaijan’s production capabilities and the needs of the Russian market are much higher," said the trade mission head.

The first online event with the participation of the Head of Azerbaijan's Trade Representative Office in Russia Ruslan Aliyev was held on April 30. The discussion was moderated by Editor-in-chief at Russian Business Guide Maria Suvorovskaya. The speakers included representatives of business and government of the two countries, as well as experts and analysts.

The participants discussed the impact of the pandemic on the cargo transportation of Azerbaijani products to Russia, and the logistical support for their delivery to the regional markets of Russia.

It is also planned to hold discussions on agriculture, digital technologies, medicine, pharmaceuticals, tourism, innovation, the financial sector and other segments of the economic interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan in the coming months.

