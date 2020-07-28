Association: Azerbaijani travel companies cannot sell air tickets to clients yet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani travel companies cannot sell air tickets to clients yet, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Association of Tourist Agencies Orkhan Badalov told Trend on July 28.

According to him, based on the appeal of Turkish Airlines to the travel companies, they can sell tickets to tourists only after August 1.

"Therefore, at present, the travel companies don’t operate in the sale of air tickets. However, clients can individually buy tickets online and travel to Turkey," said Badalov.