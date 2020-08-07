Sites for installation of new seismic stations being selected in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The selection of sites for the installation of new seismic stations in Azerbaijan has already begun, Head of the Information Department of the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Vusala Huseynova told Trend.

“Seismic tools and equipment to install 22 new stations will be delivered to Azerbaijan at the end of January 2021. They will be purchased from the US’ Kinemetrics company with the financial support of the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine,” Huseynova said.

The seismic stations will be installed as part of the ‘Seismic Network Expansion in the Caucasus and Central Asia’ project, Huseynova noted.

She added that earth shocks in Azerbaijan are being recorded by 62 seismic stations, adding that they all work via satellite.

The head of department noted that after the installation of new stations, 84 seismic stations will operate in the country.

“As the number of stations increases, the quality of seismic surveys will also improve,” Huseynova noted.