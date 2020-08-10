WHO delivers another shipment of humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan

Economy 10 August 2020 16:46 (UTC+04:00)
WHO delivers another shipment of humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe with the assistance of the WHO office in Uzbekistan delivered another batch of humanitarian cargo to the country, Trend reports citing UzDaily News Agency.

The aid was purchased by WHO headquarters through the Global Fund for Solidarity and Response to COVID-19 for a total of about $300,000.

More than 500 oxygen concentrators were delivered by a flight from Istanbul, Turkey. At the end of the week, another shipment of laboratory consumables is expected to arrive.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organization has regularly sent humanitarian supplies to Tashkent. In July 2020, three shipments worth over $4 million were delivered to the country. The first batch consisting of 619,400 face shields and 2,176,000 surgical masks, arrived on 8 July, and personal protective equipment for medical workers was received on 17 July.

The cargo is intended for transfer to the Agency for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare under the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

