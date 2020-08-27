Uzbek FM Kamilov: Uzbekistan is going through decisive stage in development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov stated about the decisive stage in the development of the country, which will allow the country to join the ranks of developed countries, Trend reports with reference to the Pravda Vostoka newspaper.

"Uzbekistan is going through a decisive, historical stage in development. An unprecedented large-scale program of deep socio-economic and socio-political reforms are being implemented in the country, which will promote Uzbekistan's entering the list of 50 economically developed countries of the world by 2035," Kamilov stated.

At the same time, he stressed that this goal can be achieved only with successful integration into the world economic and financial system.

"Accordingly, the development of mutually beneficial, fruitful and multifaceted cooperation with the leading powers of the world - Russia, US, and China, including other developed states of Asian-Pacific region, in particular, with South Korea and Japan, with the countries of Europe and EU, as well as with the states of Arab-Muslim and Turkic world has gained special significance for Uzbekistan", Kamilov noted.

"Certainly, some adjustments can be made to the specified order of priorities. Foreign policy should be not only deeply thought-out, balanced, but also at the same time vigilant and flexible, in order to respond in a timely and adequate manner to emerging new problems and challenges in this rapidly changing and unpredictable world," Kamilov pointed out.

Министр иностранных дел Узбекистана Абдулазиз Камилов заявил о решающем этапе в развитии республики, который позволит стране войти в число развитых стран мира, Trend reports with reference to the Pravda Vostoka newspaper.

«Узбекистан переживает решающий, исторический этап развития. В стране осуществляется невиданная ранее масштабная программа глубоких социально-экономических и общественно- политических реформ, которые будут способствовать вхождению Узбекистана к 2035 году в число 50 экономически развитых государств мира», – сказал Камилов.

При этом он подчеркнул, что эта цель может быть достижима только при успешной последовательной интеграции в мировую экономическую и финансовую систему.

«Соответственно особое значение для Узбекистана приобрело развитие взаимовыгодного, плодотворного и многопланового сотрудничества с ведущими державами мира - Россией, США и Китаем, другими развитыми государствами Азиатско-Тихоокеанского региона, в частности, с Южной Кореей и Японией, со странами Европы и Европейским Союзом, а также с государствами арабо-мусульманского и тюркского мира», – отметил Камилов.

«Безусловно, в обозначенный порядок приоритетов могут вноситься определенные коррективы. Внешняя политика должна быть не только глубоко продуманной, взвешенной, но и одновременно наступательной и гибкой, с тем, чтобы своевременно и адекватно реагировать на возникающие новые проблемы и вызовы в этом быстроменяющемся и труднопредсказуемом мире», – добавил он.