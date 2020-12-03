Azerbaijan changes rules for distribution of property
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3
Trend:
The property acquired in exchange for problem assets (loans) of the International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC will be transferred to the ownership (balance sheet, use) of state bodies (institutions), as well as non-commercial legal entities, Trend reports on Dec. 3.
This has been outlined in President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s decree on changes to the decree on additional measures to ensure the activity of "Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation" OJSC.
Latest
Defense Ministry discloses number of missing Azerbaijani servicemen and currently under medical treatment
Azerbaijan creates service post, appoints inspectors in liberated Sugovushan, Talish villages (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in Karabakh region