Azerbaijan changes rules for distribution of property

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

The property acquired in exchange for problem assets (loans) of the International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC will be transferred to the ownership (balance sheet, use) of state bodies (institutions), as well as non-commercial legal entities, Trend reports on Dec. 3.

This has been outlined in President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s decree on changes to the decree on additional measures to ensure the activity of "Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation" OJSC.