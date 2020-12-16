Russia allows import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan’s Agroterm company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision of Russia permits the import of tomatoes into the country from the Agroterm LLC enterprise located in Azerbaijan’s Khizi district from December 16, Trend reports referring to the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision.

"The issue of permission of supplying these products by two more Azerbaijani greenhouses is currently under consideration," the message says.

"Proceeding from the results of the analysis of the information, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision considers it possible, under the guarantees of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to allow the import of tomatoes from the Republic of Azerbaijan to the territory of the Russian Federation from December 16, 2020, from Agroterm LLC enterprise located in Khizi district," the message says.

"The work with the competent structure of the country in this sphere is underway," the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision said.