Azerbaijan Deputy PM pays visit to Iran to discuss important issues

A delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev paid a visit to Iran on December 22, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the visit, Shahin Mustafayev met and held discussions with the Head of the Iranian Presidential Administration Mahmoud Vaezi, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, and Defense and Armed Forces Support Minister Amir Hatemi.

During the meetings, Iranian officials conveyed their congratulations on the liberation of Azerbaijani territories that had remained under occupation for many years. They noted that the Iranian side is ready to provide comprehensive support for the restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories.

The participants also discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of road transport, energy, trade, and economic, infrastructure, and military-technical spheres.

Head of the Iranian President's Administration Mahmoud Vaezi, emphasized the importance of the principle of territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of countries was and expressed satisfaction with the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the end of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The liberation of Azerbaijani lands is an important condition for ensuring peace and stability in the region, as well as the fact that restoring control over the 132-kilometer section of the Azerbaijani-Iranian border creates new opportunities and prospects for broader cooperation with friendly and fraternal Iran.

During the meeting, the Iranian side also noted that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev called the Azerbaijani-Iranian border the border of friendship, which was positively perceived and highly appreciated in Iran. The political will of the heads of state of both countries has brought the scale of cooperation between the two countries to the highest level.

At the meeting, held at the Iranian Ministry of Energy, cooperation between the two countries in the field of electricity, as well as an exchange of views on the steps to be taken to accelerate the ongoing projects, the issues of connection of the Azerbaijan-Iran-Russia energy systems, trade-in electricity between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Turkey were discussed. The ongoing projects’ importance for the effective use of the water and energy potential of the Araz River was emphasized.

The parties also exchanged views on issues related to the Ordubad and Marazad hydroelectric power plants, including the discussion of further steps to be taken for the early completion of the construction of hydroelectric facilities and ‘Khudaferin’ and ‘Gyz Galasy’ hydropower plants, as well as meetings of commissions and working groups established for the implementation of projects and their results.

The sides exchanged views on the possibilities of cooperation in the field of electricity in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the participation of Iranian companies in the restoration work. The exemplary nature of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the field of joint exploitation of border rivers was also noted.

An agreement was reached between the meeting participants to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the joint exploitation of the Araz hydroelectric power plant and the hydroelectric complex in the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic at a high level in 2021.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Defense and Support of the Armed Forces of Iran, an exchange of views took place on issues of military-technical cooperation. The Iranian side expressed its readiness to share with the Azerbaijani side its experience and capabilities in the field of mine and explosives defusing in the liberated territories.

The territories had been liberated during Azerbaijan’s 44-day Patriotic War (from Sept.27 through early Nov.2020).