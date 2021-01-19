Azerbaijan bans import of plastic bags, disposable tableware

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

Azerbaijan made amendments to the Law on Environmental Protection, Trend reports with reference to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendments, Article 46 of this Law provides for a ban on the import of plastic bags up to 15 microns thick, plastic forks, spoons, knives, mixing sticks, plates, and glasses intended for single use.

According to the current legislation, from January 1, 2021, the manufacture and import by entrepreneurs of plastic bags up to 15 microns thick, and from July 1 - plastic forks, spoons, knives, mixing sticks, plates, and glasses intended for single-use, as well as their sale in the trade, catering and other service facilities or their use when serving in these facilities, are prohibited.

The State Customs Committee urges entrepreneurs involved in the import of such products to comply with the legal requirements. Appropriate measures will be taken against legal entities and individuals who violate the requirements of the law.