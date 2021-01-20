Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture holds meeting on results of cotton growing dev't (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

Trend:

With the organizational support of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, a meeting on the topic ‘Results of 2020 and tasks for 2021 on the development of cotton growing in Azerbaijan’ was held, the ministry told Trend.

Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov, General Director of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation Kamran Nabizade, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan amelioration and Water Management OJSC Zakir Guliyev, employees of the ministry's apparatus and subordinate structures, as well as farmers and representatives companies operating in this area.

Declaration by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev of the development of the agricultural sector as one of the priorities was highlighted at the event.

The participants emphasized that cotton growing, like all other branches of the agricultural sector, has entered a new stage of development. In recent years, the instructions of the head of state, as well as the work done within the framework of the implementation of the ‘State program for the development of cotton growing in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2017-2022’ have borne fruit.

As a result of the measures taken, 336,000 tons of cotton were produced in 2020, which is 41,000 tons more than in 2019. The yield increased by 14 percent compared to 2019 and amounted to 33.6 centners per hectare.

The preparation for cotton production in 2021, the challenges ahead, the development of a cotton-growing, and the upcoming goals were discussed at the meeting.

It was brought to the attention of the participants that a comprehensive action plan was prepared for the timely implementation of cotton sowing and the implementation of technical support issues, covering the entire production process this year.

Increasing cotton yields is an important task. The main goal today is to increase yields through intensive technologies for growing cotton. In order to ensure high productivity, it is necessary to rationally use land and water resources, crop rotation should be applied.

In addition, the sides noted the importance of timely and correct implementation of agrotechnical measures, agrochemical analysis of lands, correct use of mineral fertilizers, and timely implementation of measures to combat pests.

During the event, an exchange of views took place on the contracts signed for sowing cotton in 2021, the situation in connection with plowing, as well as questions about equipment, fertilizers, seeds, medicines, water supply, and the provision of subsidies.

Following the discussion, the parties said that meetings in this format will continue. Appropriate instructions were given to promptly resolve the issues raised.