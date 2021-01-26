Azerbaijan starts preparation work on laying gas lines to liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26
Trend:
Preliminary design work on laying gas lines on the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation has begun, Director General of the Azerigaz Production Union Ruslan Aliyev stated, Trend reports.
