Reconstruction of one of sections of highway in Azerbaijan's Gobustan completed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.3

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Work on the reconstruction of the Arabgadim-Goydere section of the Gobustan highway has been completed, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

According to the agency, the Arabgadim-Goydere road, which originates at the 88th kilometer of the Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway, was built in compliance with the fourth technical category.

“The total length of the reconstructed road is 13 kilometers. Within the framework of the project, work was carried out to expand the road from 6-7 meters to 10. The total area of ​​the territory on which the work was carried out amounted to 130,000 square meters,” the agency said.

“The reconstruction of roads is carried out under the strict and direct control of the leadership of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads. In order to ensure the safe movement of vehicles on the necessary sections of the road, road signs, information boards, mileage indicators and signal poles were installed.

“The new road will provide convenient and safe movement for the residents of these settlements, and will also allow moving in any direction of our country along the Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway. Improving the conditions of transport links between these two areas with a population of over 2,000 people will play an important role in the development of the economy and agriculture in the region,” said the agency.

Reconstruction of this road is an integral part of targeted measures taken towards the development of road infrastructure in Azerbaijan, the state agency said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev