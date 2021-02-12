Azerbaijan exempts import of equipment used in jewelry sector from taxes
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The import of metal-cutting machines, devices, and equipment that are used in the jewelry sector is exempted from taxes in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Feb. 12 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.
The issue was discussed at the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament and was outlined in amendments to the Azerbaijani Tax Code.
Following the discussions, the amendment was put to a vote and adopted on the second reading.
