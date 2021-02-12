Azerbaijan extends term of suspension of inspections on entrepreneurship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The term of suspension of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan has been extended for another year.

This issue is reflected in the proposed amendment to the law ‘On the suspension of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship’, which was discussed at a meeting of the Parliament of Azerbaijan on Feb. 12, Trend reports.

The amendment proposes that the period for the suspension of inspections conducted in the field of entrepreneurship be extended from January 1, 2021, to January 1, 2022.

After discussions, the amendment was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.