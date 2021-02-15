Azerbaijan launches online platform for world's first startup accelerator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

A new educational platform, Startup Academy, has been launched in Azerbaijan, Director of the SUP.VC innovation center, Vusal Karimli, told Trend.

He noted that the platform is available to all citizens free of charge.

To date, the platform has been launched in the beta testing stage, the full version of which will be presented in cooperation with foreign countries, said Karimli.

The innovation center’s director also stated that the project will provide an opportunity to gain knowledge for startups in the districts of Azerbaijan.

“We offer solutions for effective company management based on best practices, useful resources and recommendations,” he stressed.

The developer of the Startup Academy platform is the SUP.VC acceleration center. Startup Academy is a free online platform for all categories of citizens who want to create their own startup project. The platform is based on video lectures and messages from business professionals Y Combinator (a venture capital fund operating in a business incubator format for small information technology companies, founded in March 2005 by a group of investors led by Paul Graham).

