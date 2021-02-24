Azerbaijan includes tobacco products in list of excisable goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Tobacco products in Azerbaijan are included in the list of excisable goods, Trend reports.

This change in the Tax Code of Azerbaijan was discussed at a meeting of the Parliament on Feb.23.

According to the changes, it was proposed to increase the rates of excise taxes on both the production and import of tobacco products, as well as to include in the list of excisable goods pipe, smoking, chewing, as well as tobacco and tobacco products intended for all types of hookahs, and consumed as a result of heating.

After discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted in the third and last reading.