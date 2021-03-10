Azerbaijan names number of subsoil deposits to be developed via auctions in 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.10
By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:
Auctions in connection with the use of subsoil deposits will be soon launched in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Agency for Mineral Resources Management under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Samir Gurbanov said during the ‘Expert’s Hour’ local TV program, Trend reports on Mar.9.
According to Gurbanov, within the framework of this activity, the agency identified 24 deposits. They are expected to be commissioned by stages during the year.
"The first will be the clay deposit in Goygol district, in connection with which appropriate clarifications will be made. In the near future, the ministry will publish an announcement for this deposit," he added.
