Azerbaijan limits import of poultry meat from two more countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.10

Trend:

Based on the data of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) on the epizootic situation in the world, the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan is taking appropriate measures to protect animals from infectious diseases that can enter Azerbaijan from other countries, Trend reports citing the agency.

According to the OIE, a highly pathogenic disease ‘bird flu’ has been found in the Afghan province of Herat and the Swedish provinces of Halland and Estergötland.

“In order to protect the territory of Azerbaijan from infectious animal diseases that can penetrate from abroad, taking into account the zoning principle in accordance with the ‘Code of Health of Terrestrial Animals’, the Food Safety Agency introduced a temporary restriction on the import of all types of live birds and poultry products from the Afghan province of Herat and the Swedish provinces of Halland and Estergötland,” the message of the agency reads.

At the same time, in order to strengthen control measures regarding the implementation of the necessary actions regarding arriving and transit vehicles from Afghanistan and Sweden, a corresponding appeal was sent to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.