State Tax Service of Azerbaijan talks charging tax fees for online services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 16

Trend:

The State Tax Service of Azerbaijan has commented on the tax fees charged from bank cards, Trend reports citing the service.

In Azerbaijan, 18-percent VAT on non-cash payments with cards is charged only for services, e-commerce operations from abroad, said the service.

The comments were issued following spread of information on social networks that the 18-percent VAT was being charged for local payments as well.

"There are no changes in the tax legislation of Azerbaijan, and no new provisions on additional tax obligations have been introduced for citizens and taxpayers," the service said.