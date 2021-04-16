State Tax Service of Azerbaijan talks charging tax fees for online services
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 16
Trend:
The State Tax Service of Azerbaijan has commented on the tax fees charged from bank cards, Trend reports citing the service.
In Azerbaijan, 18-percent VAT on non-cash payments with cards is charged only for services, e-commerce operations from abroad, said the service.
The comments were issued following spread of information on social networks that the 18-percent VAT was being charged for local payments as well.
"There are no changes in the tax legislation of Azerbaijan, and no new provisions on additional tax obligations have been introduced for citizens and taxpayers," the service said.
Latest
Armenia violating int'l legal principles by refusing to give up minefield maps - Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament
Co-op between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan progresses in all areas - Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament (PHOTO)