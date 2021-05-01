Azerbaijan discloses number of subsidized farmers for 2020 autumn cropping

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

The Agency for Agrarian Crediting and Development paid subsidies for 2020 autumn cropping to 274,619 farmers as of Apr.30 based on more 17,000 declarations, department of public relations and information support of Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

According to the department, in compliance with the subsidizing rules, the payments were transferred to farmers' cards with the possibility of cashing out 25 percent of these funds, and 75 percent - in non-cash form.

In the latter case the farmers can purchase products needed by them from suppliers of fertilizers, pesticides, seeds, and seedlings via POS terminals.