Dev't of Azerbaijan's transport information system to result in free movement of goods within CAREC - Minister

Economy 4 May 2021 15:00 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The development of Azerbaijan's integrated transit and transport information system will lead to closer integration of economies and free movement of goods within the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov said.

Jabbarov made the remark during the online session of the 54th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) "CAREC at 20: Reimagining Regional Cooperation Through Digital Transformation", Trend reports on May 4.

The minister stressed that the development of this system will improve transport and cross-border operations and transit potential of Azerbaijan, lead to the closer integration of economies and free movement of goods, as well as to the solution of additional problems and issues that arise during certain customs procedures.

"In this context, it is necessary to pay attention to the international tax system and the exchange of information among the governments of other countries," Jabbarov added.

The CAREC program is a regional cooperation program that is aimed at expanding trade in the region and improving the competitiveness of businesses in the member-states of the program through the implementation of regional projects in the field of transport, trade facilitation, energy trade policy, and the development of economic corridors.

