Field soil research work held in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy conducted soil study work in the liberated territories in Aghdam, Jabrayil and Fuzuli districts [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of Karabakh war in 2020], the ministry told Trend.

According to the source, the samples were taken and transferred to the Laboratory of Soil-Geobotanical Research.

Based on the results of the analysis, the quality of the soil will be determined, as well as the most suitable crops for planting.

Large-scale field studies to determine the current state of soils, their fertility, the level of salinity and erosion, as well as to monitor the effective use are carried out throughout the country.

Initially, a large-scale soil study was carried out on 30,284 hectares of state land in the Neftchala district. Working groups have been created to carry out soil research in the winter pastures of the district. Soil moisture was determined by the TFA DOSMAN device for the first time in the field conditions within modern requirements.

The necessary information was sent to the relevant departments on the cases of illegal exploitation of artificial ponds for fish farming, illegal use of winter pastures for sowing purposes, land degradation as a result of the rise of surface waters, illegal exploitation of artificial ponds for fish farming, discovered during the investigation.

The State Committee on Property Issues will continue field studies of the soil in other regions of the country, too.