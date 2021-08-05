Azerbaijan, Iraq developing co-op in ICT field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Iraq are developing bilateral cooperation, including cooperation in the field of ICT, Trend reports referring to the statement made at the meeting between Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev and Minister of Communications of Iraq Arkan Shahab Ahmed al-Shaibani.

The sides discussed the issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iraq in the spheres of economy, trade, science, technology, as well as culture during the meeting.

The confidence was expressed that the visit of the Iraqi minister to Azerbaijan will contribute to the further development of relations between the two countries.

“The digital transformation and innovative development are the priority issues on the agenda of the Azerbaijani government,” the message said.

"I express my gratitude to Iraq for supporting Azerbaijan's position in the international arena, in particular, within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, resolutions demanding to stop Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, the liberation of the occupied territories and the return of internally displaced people to their lands," Nabiyev said.

