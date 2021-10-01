Czech companies have potential to participate in Azerbaijan's 'smart projects' - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Czech companies have the potential to participate in smart projects in Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

The minister made the remark during a meeting with a delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulhánek.

Jabbarov noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with the Czech Republic, mutual visits, and the development of cooperation between the countries.

According to Jabbarov, the commission on economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation created between the governments of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic is one of the drivers of strengthening relations.

“The Baku office of CzechTrade continues to develop trade and economic relations between our countries. In addition, we have great opportunities for expanding cooperation in the fields of trade, industry, transport, transit, and tourism. I also see the potential of Czech companies in cooperation in the Smart City and Smart Village projects of Azerbaijan,” Jabbarov said.

In the course of the meeting, the Azerbaijani minister spoke about the favorable business and investment climate, about restoration work in the liberated territories of the country, the Zangazur corridor, and the Alat free economic zone.

“We invite Czech companies to actively cooperate with our Azerbaijani colleagues,” he stressed.

In turn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulhánek stressed the importance of expanding the strategic partnership, and also shared his opinion on the directions for expanding ties.