Azerbaijani finance minister discloses expected benefits for taxpayers in 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan envision benefits worth 50 million manat ($29.4 million) for taxpayers in 2022, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said on Nov. 11, Trend reports.
Sharifov made the remark during the discussion of the draft state budget for 2022 at a joint meeting of the committees on legal policy and state building, defense, security and anti-corruption, human rights, international relations and inter-parliamentary relations and the Disciplinary Commission.
According to him, in this regard, the head of state established five priority areas.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
We will continue to provide support in process of reconstruction and restoration of liberated lands in future too - Erdogan
Reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated lands to be one of main directions in budget expenditures for 2022 – minister
Azerbaijan’s 2022 state budget largest in 30-year history of independence – deputy chairman of parliament
Azerbaijani president played significant role in ensuring stability in region - former Deputy Assistant Secretary at US State Dep’t