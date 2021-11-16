Azerbaijan's minister talks tax revenues into state budget
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16
By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:
The tax receipts in the Azerbaijani budget reached 7.4 billion manat ($4.3 billion) for 10 months of 2021, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Nov. 16 during the discussion of the Azerbaijani draft state budget for 2022 at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.
Jabbarov said that the acceleration of economic growth and strengthening of consumer activity this year had a positive impact on tax revenues.
“Tax receipts in the non-oil sector increased by 13 percent up to 5.4 billion manat ($3.2 billion),” the minister added. “Tax receipts in the private sector for 10 months of 2021 increased by 20 percent.”
