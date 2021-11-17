Azerbaijan forecasts growth of average monthly salary in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The average monthly salary in Azerbaijan is forecasted to grow in 2022, Azerbaijani MP Musa Guliyev said during discussions of the State Social Protection Fund’s budget for 2022 at the parliament’s meeting on Nov. 17, Trend reports.

According to Guliyev, this year the average monthly salary is at the level of 742 manat ($436.4), and next year it’s projected to make up 807 manat ($474.7).

He noted that 96.7 percent of the allocations to the Social Protection Fund will fall on payments to the population.

"This is 5.2 percent more than last year. The average monthly labor pension this year amounts to 331 manat ($194.7), and in 2022 this figure is projected to equal 345 manat ($202.9)," added the MP.