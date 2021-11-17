Azerbaijan projects expenditures of State Social Protection Fund in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.17

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The expenditures of the State Social Protection Fund (SSF) of Azerbaijan in 2022 will be equal to its revenues, but 3.1 percent more compared to expenditures in 2021, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Karimov said during the discussion of the State Social Security Fund budget for next year at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis (parliament), Trend reports.

According to Karimov, 78 percent of the fund's income in 2022 will be generated from fees for compulsory state social insurance.

The deputy minister also said that the number of decisions made by the courts against the State Social Security Fund decreased by 96 percent.

"Personal accounting is completely centralized throughout the country. Some 1.1 billion manats ($647 million) identified as part of this process, the beneficiaries of which were unknown, were transferred to the accounts of specific individuals," Karimov said.