Azerbaijan to set limit for cash payments in retail

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.22

Trend:

The law "On non-cash payments" sets a limit for cash payments in retail at the rate of 4,000 manats ($2,352), Trend reports.

This was stated during the discussion of the bill at a meeting of the Azerbaijan Milli Mejlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

Then discussion of the draft budget and related issues began.

