Azerbaijani Economy Minister talks land allocated for Aghdam Industrial Park

Some 74 out of the 190 hectares already allocated for Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Industrial Park have been cleared of mines, electricity and water supply systems have been installed, Trend reports on Nov. 29 referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

“Economic revival has begun in the liberated territories,” the minister tweeted. “At the moment, the business environment for entrepreneurship is being created in Aghdam Industrial Park.”