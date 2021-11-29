Azerbaijani Economy Minister talks land allocated for Aghdam Industrial Park
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29
Trend:
Some 74 out of the 190 hectares already allocated for Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Industrial Park have been cleared of mines, electricity and water supply systems have been installed, Trend reports on Nov. 29 referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.
“Economic revival has begun in the liberated territories,” the minister tweeted. “At the moment, the business environment for entrepreneurship is being created in Aghdam Industrial Park.”
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
One person injured in mine explosion during repair and construction work in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district
Russia plays very important role in normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
Using example of Zangazur corridor shows that Azerbaijan has opened new opportunities for ECO - expert
Results of Sochi meeting give hope for consolidation of peace, stability in South Caucasus – experts
Reducing cost of cargo transportation, transit between Iran, Azerbaijan to boost trade - official (Exclusive)