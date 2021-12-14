Azerbaijan, Qatar agree to expand ties between businessmen (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Representatives of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan were on a visit to Qatar on December 12-13, Trend reports referring to the agency.

The representatives of the agency held meetings in several structures of Qatar through the support of the Azerbaijani embassy, reviewed the activity of the business incubator created to support businessmen.

Chairman of the board of the agency Orkhan Mammadov met with Minister of Municipality and Environment of Qatar Abdulla bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie and Undersecretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry Sultan bin Rashid Al-Khater.

The views on cooperation and exchange of experience, as well as the views on expanding the ties between businessmen of the two countries were exchanged during the meeting.

The meetings were also held with First Vice-Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mohamed Bin Ahmed Twar Al Kuwari, Chief Executive of the Qatar Investment Authority Mansour Ibrahim al-Mahmoud and Acting Executive Director of the Qatar Development Bank Abdulrahman Al Suwaidi.

During the meetings, the sides discussed the issues of expanding ties in the field of trade and investments, creating new platforms for cooperation in this sphere, joint financing of the projects of the small and medium business, support that the agency can render to Qatari investors interested in making investments in Azerbaijan.

The issues arising from the memorandum of understanding between the agency and the bank, signed in June 2021, were also discussed.

The sides exchanged the experience of the two countries in creating the groups of businessmen, views on the possibility of cooperation, public-private partnership, on the prospects for cooperation in smart cities and smart villages during the meetings with Chairman of the Board of the Qatar Businessmen Association Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani and President of the Qatar United Development Company (UDC) Ibrahim Jassim Al Othman.