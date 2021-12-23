Investors' interest in Azerbaijan's economy growing dynamically - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

The interest of investors from several countries to the Azerbaijani economy is growing dynamically, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports on Dec. 23.

Jabbarov said that the direct foreign investments in the Azerbaijani economy mainly account for the share of Russia, Turkey and the Central Asian countries.

“We have set the goal of constantly improving the investment climate in Azerbaijan,” the minister said. “After the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation, new geopolitical and geo-economic reality has been created in the region.”

Jabbarov said that Azebaijan mostly sees investments from western and developed countries.

“This shows Azerbaijan’s growing importance in our region,” the minister added.

The minister stressed that the macroeconomic stability in Azerbaijan, the stable exchange rate of the national currency arouse great interest in the country's investment environment.

“We were able to achieve these results through long-term investments from the state budget into the Azerbaijani infrastructure,” Jabbarov said.

“Today we see that Azerbaijan not only maintains a leading position in the international reports, but is also moving forward,” the minister added. “This process must be constant because there is competition.”

The foreign direct investments in the Azerbaijani economy over the past few years reached about $60 billion while during the first nine months of 2021 - $580 million, which is by several times more than in the same period of last year.

