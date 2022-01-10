Almost all households in Azerbaijan to be provided with high-speed Internet until end of 2024 - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Almost all households in Azerbaijan will be provided with high-speed Internet until the end of 2024, the country’s Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev said, Trend reports on Jan. 10.

According to Nabiyev, over 150,000 households in the country have been already provided with fiber-optic communication lines.

He noted that 50 percent of the areas liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] are provided with mobile communications, and over 35 percent are covered by television and radio broadcasting.

Besides, according to the minister, postal services are provided in the liberated areas in four directions.

“At the same time, work continues on the construction of roads with a length of more than 1,500 kilometers, three airports, strategically important railways connecting these areas with the region [South Caucasus] as a whole," Nabiyev stressed.

He also reminded that last year the procedure for issuing "insignia" (for the implementation of domestic passenger transportation) was simplified, and the rules for the distribution of permit forms (for international cargo transportation) were amended.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev