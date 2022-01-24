Azerbaijan develops modular project for border risk management system
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24
Trend:
Azerbaijan has developed a modular project for a border risk management system, Trend reports referring to Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev’s message on Twitter.
"A modular project of a border risk management system has been developed to ensure the movement of trucks importing and exporting goods through a risk-oriented automated system," Mehdiyev tweeted. "The project has been tested and is being gradually introduced."
