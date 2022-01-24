Visa regime between Azerbaijan and Qatar cancelled
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24
Trend:
The visa regime between Azerbaijan and Qatar has been cancelled, Trend reports on Jan. 24.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on the ratification of an agreement between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of the State of Qatar on visa free regime for holders of ordinary passports.
