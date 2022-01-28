Azerbaijan launches Tableau program for analyzing indicators of import, export operations
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28
Trend:
Tableau program has been launched for analyzing the indicators of Azerbaijan's import and export operations thoroughly, Trend reports referring to Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev’s message on Twitter.
“Tableau program has been launched for analyzing the indicators of import and export operations thoroughly, visualization of results and deviation from the norms, as well as receiving alerts automatically,” Mehdiyev tweeted.
