Azerbaijan reveals inflation rate for 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The inflation rate amounted to 6.75 percent in Azerbaijan in 2021, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

Rustamov said that the export prices increased by more than 20 percent, moreover, the transportation costs of goods increased in Azerbaijan in 2021.

“According to the World Bank, the export of oil and non-oil products increased in Azerbaijan in 2021,” the chairman of the board said.

The CBA board decided to raise the interest rate by 0.25 percentage points from 7.25 percent to 7.5 percent on January 28.

-------

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev