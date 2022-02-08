Prospects for ties between Azerbaijan Customs Committee and AmCham discussed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

Today, a meeting was held with a delegation led by President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) Nuran Kerimov, Trend reports referring to Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev’s message on Twitter.

"Detailed and fruitful discussions were held between the State Customs Committee and AmCham", Mehdiyev tweeted.