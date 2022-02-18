Azerbaijan records real growth rates of non-oil industrial production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

Non-oil industrial production in Azerbaijan increased by 24.1 percent in January 2022 compared to the same period in 2020, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"As a result of supporting economic activity and manufacturing of export-oriented products in Azerbaijan, the real growth rate of non-oil and gas GDP amounted to 8.8 percent," stated Jabbarov.