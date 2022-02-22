Azerbaijan's Azerpost LLC launches mobile application

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

Azerpost LLC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan has launched a mobile application for the courier service, Trend reports citing the ministry.

With its help, citizens can conduct personal and business affairs. They are offered services for fast and high-quality delivery at an affordable price. It is up to the user to decide the time of shipment arrival at its destination while choosing an emergency or regular courier service, the statement said.

An application designed for mobile devices running on Android or iOS is available for download in the Apple Store and Play Market.

At the first stage, these services will be provided only in Baku, but it is scheduled that they will cover the entire territory of the country in the near future.