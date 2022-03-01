US Pfizer's Azerbaijani office announces its liquidation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Representative office of the US Pfizer HCP Corporation has been liquidated in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the online vergiler newspaper of the Azerbaijani State Tax Service.

The creditors can present their claims within two months at the registered address of the company's representative office.

The office in Baku was registered on August 13, 2009.

